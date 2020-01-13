It was reported yesterday that Marty Scurll signed a new deal with Ring of Honor. With his contract expiring in November, Scurll was reportedly offered "WWE main roster money" to help take on booking and creative duties.

According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Scurll is not the head booker, a role that will remain with Delirious. Meltzer went on to say that his contract allows him to work outside of ROH with companies like NJPW (and potentially NJPW USA), NWA and PWG. Meltzer noted that Scurll wants to try to form a working relationship between AEW and ROH.

Meltzer had also stated at F4WOnline.com that Scurll's deal is the most lucrative in ROH history.

Scurll was heavily involved with ROH's shows this past weekend and helped create the idea for the free show on February 9th in Baltimore.

