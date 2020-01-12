Marty Scurll has signed a new deal with Ring of Honor, confirms PWInsider. Scurll's contract expired at the end of November.

It's unclear the length of the contract, but as noted, ROH offered Scurll "WWE main roster money" and only have to work 40 dates per year for the company.

It was confirmed that he will be taking on lead booking and creative duties too.

Yesterday, Marty Scurll, Brody King, and Flip Gordon lost the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship to Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus at ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.