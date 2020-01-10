It was recently announced that Ring of Honor will be bringing back the Supercard of Honor show for WrestleMania weekend.

An interesting name that appeared in the press release was Marty Scurll. "The Villian's" contract recently expired, but he is a free agent who will be working with ROH and the NWA for the near future.

In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that ROH is offering Scurll "WWE main roster money" in a deal that would have him working only 40 dates per-year, among other perks. There is no word on if he has signed it, but it is reportedly a better deal than the one they offered Matt Taven.

Taven, a former ROH World Champion, signed a new deal in September before his old one expired in October. The contract starts out at double the highest-paid wrestler in NXT, and can end up being about triple by the end of it.

