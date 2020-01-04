- As noted, Monday's WWE RAW will feature the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for the Royal Rumble build. Above is a promo for the return.

- The dark match before Friday's SmackDown at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee saw Mustafa Ali defeat Curtis Axel in a singles match.

- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw a masked man appear during Ariya Daivari vs. Danny Burch, which led to Daivari getting the win over Burch. The masked man was revealed to be The Brian Kendrick, who had been away for several weeks. Kendrick re-introduced himself and said he is the man who founded the cruiserweight division, and the best thing to ever happen to it. Kendrick then dropped Burch with Sliced Bread #2 to end the segment.

Kendrick had announced an "indefinite leave of absence" from the show back in November, which looked to be a part of the storylines.

Below is video from just the match, along with shots from Kendrick's return: