WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, a.k.a. Bully Ray, made a guest appearance on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump. During his interview, he gave his thoughts on the Royal Rumble pay-per-view as a whole, and more specifically, the women's Royal Rumble match. Dudley had a lot of positive things to say about that match.

"Two words, Bianca Belair," Dudley began. "Listen, Charlotte won. Charlotte, to me, is on top of the food chain when it comes to the women. Charlotte, to me, is better than some of the men. Charlotte is the real deal, because she's been an athlete her whole life. Her level and athletic ability, to me, is superior and that's what makes her so good."

Additionally, the women's Royal Rumble featured former wrestlers such as Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly and Beth Phoenix. Dudley was glad that Phoenix got to be part of this year's Royal Rumble.

"She's a warrior," Dudley noted. "But, I'm not shocked (she was one of the surprise entrants). She's the real deal. She was busted open and just kept going. She's definitely a warrior and a ring general."

Dudley concluded his thoughts on the match by listing which stars fans should watch out for.

"I see a very bright future for Shayna Baszler," Dudley admitted. "When I see Shayna, I see a ground and pound bada**. When I see Bianca Belair, I see a WWE Superstar. Also, Rhea Ripley. Her look, her stature, her presence, she reminds me of Charlize Theron from the Mad Maxseries, she looks like a wasteland badass."

