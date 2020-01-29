Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of WWE's The Bump. This show airs every Wednesday at 10 AM EST on the WWE Network, as well as on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Join Kayla Braxton as well as several other panelists who discuss everything and anything that is going on both in and out of the WWE ring.



Drew McIntyre Joins In Studio

This is McIntyre's second appearance on the show.

McIntyre says him winning the Royal Rumble is part of what he was talking about when he said that 2020 was going to be his year.

Evan T. Mack asks McIntyre to talk about his overall career. He says he began wrestling at 14-years-old. He mentions his first run in the WWE and how he was fired. Then, he went back to the indies for a while and made his return to NXT, then back to the main roster.

Dan Vollmayer asks McIntyre if he ever thought that all three members of 3MB would be successful during their separate runs. He says yes. He knew that each member was going to excel once 3MB broke up.

Kayla Braxton shows a sneak peek of McIntyre's WWE Chronicle documentary, which will debut on April 4.

Ryan Pappolla shows several clips of people in Scotland who were watching the Royal Rumble (at different pubs), and how ecstatic they were to see him win. McIntyre is so happy he got that type of reaction from the fans in his home country. One of the owners of the pubs speaks to the panel about that night and how he was glad to see his customers were overjoyed with McIntyre's win.

Matt Camp asks McIntyre how he feels about outlasting former champions and Brock Lesnar. McIntyre says his biggest career-high was eliminating Lesnar. He adds that he could feel the emotions of when Edge made his return and the fans' reactions.

Pappolla asks McIntyre about his peer's reactions to his win. He says it was incredible. He was in awe with how much appreciation he received from them.

Pappolla asks a follow-up question about Lesnar and if he has ever wrestled a man like him. McIntyre says there is no athlete that he can compare him to.

McIntyre says he hasn't had time to reflect on his win. Says that since he was a little kid, he dreamt of winning the Royal Rumble.

His interview concludes.



The panel takes a moment to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant and his family. Mack is wearing one of his shirts on today's show. Mack says he looked up to him, especially since he used to play basketball. He says it was hard for him to do his job on Sunday (the 'Watch Along') because of the news that broke about Bryant's passing.



Robert Stone Calls In

Stone, who represents Chelsea Green, calls in to tell some breaking news. Tonight on NXT, Green will be making her in-ring debut.



Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) Joins In Studio

Mack asks Dudley to recall when he came back to the Royal Rumble in 2015. Dudley says when he was there in Philly, the pop from the crowd was so loud that it shocked him.

Next, the panel plays "Bubba's Take." They ask him what he thinks about this year's men's Royal Rumble match. He begins by saying how amazed he was to see Edge return. He was emotionally invested in the match overall, especially with Lesnar's approach. He also adds how he enjoys Keith Lee and his overall gimmick.

Next, he talks about the women's Royal Rumble match. He says two words, "Bianca Belair." He enjoyed Belair's performance. He wasn't surprised that Charolette Flair won, especially with the athletic training she's had her whole life. He's also high on Rhea Ripley.

After, they talk about "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan's match for the WWE Universal Championship. He was glad that they didn't use the red light during this match. He isn't too keen on the red light. However, he enjoyed their match.

The last match they talk about is the RAW Women's Championship match. He says he's a big fan of Asuka, and would like to see her go farther. He is skeptical about why the referee spent a lot of time checking in on Becky Lynch.

Camp brings up how the Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge and Christian were the top tag team groups back in the day, and how they each celebrated 20 years in the business. Dudley says that each group needed one another and without these groups, a lot of the matches known to fans today wouldn't have existed.

Braxton surprises Dudley with a video message from Spike Dudley. He says he loves him and is very proud of how far he's come. He looks forward to seeing what other accomplishments he makes in the future.

His interview concludes.



Breaking News w/ McKenzie Mitchell

William Regal will announce tonight on NXT who Adam Cole will face for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Also, The Bella Twins have announced via People Magazine that they're both pregnant. The panel congratulates them.

Next week's in-studio guests will be The Street Profits.



The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) Join In

Riddle does all the talking. He says that they are ready to sweep the win against the Grizzled Young Veterans tonight.

Dunne says that it was great to see McIntyre win the Royal Rumble, especially as a European.

Riddle didn't expect Edge to drop his name during his speech on Monday Night RAW. He was glad he mentioned him.

Riddle says that the 2020 Royal Rumble wasn't his year, but he wants a match with Lesnar down the road.

Riddle loves working with Dunne. He hopes that they'll be future NXT Tag Team Champions.



Top Rope Topics

Braxton was so happy to see Naomi return at the Royal Rumble. She wants to see her back in the women's championship picture, again.

Camp is excited for Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai's match on NXT tonight.

Pappolla was very disappointed that Sasha Banks was not part of the women's Royal Rumble. He also didn't like how Lesnar backstabbed Shelton Benjamin.

Vollmayer wants to take a moment to celebrate Lesnar eliminating 13 Superstars. He was quite impressed with how quick he eliminated each opponent. He made an appreciation award for Lesnar.

Mack really enjoyed the Undisputed Era and Imperium match from Worlds Collide on Saturday.

They conclude the show by talking about Randy Orton's attack on Edge during the end segment on Monday Night RAW. The panel was disgusted by Orton's actions.



That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!