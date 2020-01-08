The Bullet Club will be celebrating for a second straight year during WrestleMania weekend. Wrestling Inc. was on hand last year for the Block Party, and this year it will be a Beach Party in Tampa, Florida at Whiskey Joe's (10 am ET - 4 pm ET) on Saturday, April 4.
Tama Tonga is leading the event and spoke to Sports Illustrated about the upcoming party.
"This is a celebration," Tonga said. "It's a celebration of wrestling, it's a celebration of Bullet Club, and it's a celebration of New Japan Pro Wrestling. This time we're doing it on the beach, in Tampa, my home state. I want to knock it out of the park, and I'm looking forward to the party.
"It was a very positive atmosphere last year, and it resonated with me how much fun the fans were having and how much fun I was having, too. We got to feel the fans' love for Bullet Club and New Japan. The process was really, really fun, and that's why we're doing a second one—to recreate that energy."
Also scheduled to be at the event: Tanga Loa, "Switchblade" Jay White, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Haku, Bone Soldier and El Phantasmo. It will be hosted for a second straight year by MLW's Alicia Atout. Other guests to be announced over the next few weeks.
Tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 10 at 9 am ET.
