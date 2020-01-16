There were several changes made to last night's Women's Battle Royal main event on WWE NXT.

Going into the show, WWE was still advertising the following 12 women for the match: Chelsea Green, Mercedes Martinez, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Xia Li, Vanessa Borne, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, and Shotzi Blackheart.

Early on in the episode it was announced that a returning Tegan Nox would be in the match. There was also a segment with Robert Stone and The Robert Stone Brand where it was indicated that Green wasn't interested in the match.

The final line-up for the Battle Royal featured these Superstars: winner Bianca Belair, Tegan Nox, Mercedes Martinez, Candice LeRae, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Li, Kacy Catanzaro, Shayna Baszler, Catalina, MJ Jenkins, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessi Kamea, Indi Hartwell.

Besides Green, Kai did not work the match but she did interfere to eliminate Nox. Surprise entrants in the match were Baszler, the returning Catanzaro, Catalina, Jenkins, Purrazzo, Kamea, and Hartwell.

As noted, Belair won the match and became the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. They will do battle for the title at "Takeover: Portland" on February 16.

Green took to Twitter after the show and commented on turning the match down.

"Battle royal? No thanks. Give us something to get excited for; a title shot... then we'll consider your offer. BUHBYE @WWENXT #TheRobertStoneBrand," she wrote.

Stone added, "A debut while all those other women are sharing a ring with @ImChelseaGreen ??? No thanks. I got her something better..."

Above is video from the match and below are the related tweets from Stone and Green:

? Didnt your mother teach you, patience is a virtue. https://t.co/jRVFMf1S4d — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 16, 2020

A debut while all those other women are sharing a ring with @ImChelseaGreen ??? No thanks. I got her something better... https://t.co/1EuDJ7s4Mg — #TheRobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) January 16, 2020