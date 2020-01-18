At last month's WWE TLC, Charlotte and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors in the first-ever Women's Tag Team TLC Match. Asuka and Kairi Sane retained their titles after Asuka climbed the ladder to retrieve them.

During the match, Sane sustained a possible concussion and was obviously woozy during a good portion of the match.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Charlotte was asked about that TLC match and if they had to change up what they had planned after the injury occurred. While it didn't seem to while the match was taking place, Charlotte noted there was "pressure" to live up to fans' expectations of a TLC Match.

"It didn't in the moment," Charlotte responded. "I guess, everyone—how they felt afterwards is what made them feel different. In the moment, it was more—it's a tough spot. It's the main event of a brutal pay-per-view and everyone has already seen Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

"It's feeding off the crowd, going with the crowd and feeding off their reactions. So I didn't really think anything until after. Obviously Kairi was hurt, but in the match I'm just thinking 'How do we keep people invested?' with them already seeing so many different TLC, brutal matches. You've already seen a kendo stick, you've already seen a chair, you've seen a ladder, a table.

"And the pressure of us delivering that, with a weird dynamic seeing me and Becky tag? To me, me and Becky tagging is more what I was thinking about. How does that come across and how our characters should be interacting on television. How do you go from this [indicates high level] to all of a sudden, 'They're tagging?' We had the 'Let's fight the enemy because we have a common enemy' [mentality]."

Sane has since returned to the ring, appearing at last night's WWE live event as she teamed with Asuka and Sarah Logan in a losing effort against Lynch, Charlotte, and Natalya with Sane tapping out to Lynch.