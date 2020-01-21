It is a busy but fun week for All Elite Wrestling, as wrestlers and fans alike are on board the Jericho Cruise.

Dubbed "Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave", the cruise will wrap this Friday, sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, and is sold out. You can find full details on the trip at ChrisJerichoCruise.com.

The sequel was so successful in fact that a cruise for next year was announced. "Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy" will sail from February 1, 2021 through February 5, 2021. The trip will go from Miami, Florida to the Grand Bahama Island, and back.

As AEW Dynamite is set to take place on the cruise, fans and wrestling personalities from all over have managed to be a part of the experience. Here are just a few shots from the cruise:

Jericho out for a Fozzy concert before some AEW matches #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/CBQfvmDr0s — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) January 20, 2020

First encounter with @NylaRoseBeast and @kelthecelt and we haven't even disembarked. The #jerichocruise is awesome ! Cheers to new friends! pic.twitter.com/gGfXNVlebq — moxi (@StarrSauce) January 20, 2020

24/7 champ on the Cruise of Jericho is chaos...my wife won, I choked her out, then this guy went low. #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/gxA0Gh8BsH — TomS3 (@TSmojo55) January 20, 2020

A side of @JonMoxley that a lot of people don't know, when he is not killing someone in the ring he is killing in karaoke! This man is complete you all! ?????????? #jonmoxley #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/s2Az6BI5qB — Thámy Moxley ???? (@thamialba7) January 21, 2020