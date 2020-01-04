Chris Jericho will face Hiroshi Tanahashi on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome. While this match is a non-title bout, if Tanahashi is victorious, he'll receive a rematch for Jericho's AEW World Championship.

In the video above, last night Jericho filmed a message to his upcoming opponent.

"The match everybody is talking about in Japan and across the entire wrestling world, especially in the United States is Jericho vs. Tanahashi. "The Ace" vs. "The Painmaker." The hero of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Here's your chance, Tana. If you can beat me at the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom: Night 2. You will be granted a title shot for the AEW Championship. You're gonna get a chance to open the forbidden door.

"You'll get a chance to possibly bridge the rift between the two biggest companies in the world today. From a fan standpoint, the two companies with the most goodwill among hardcore fans, and you, Tana, could be the one to bring those worlds together. All you gotta do is beat Chris Jericho in the Tokyo Dome. ... You got a chance to be the second-ever AEW Champion. You think you can do it? I don't think so. But the world does and all the questions will be answered at the Tokyo Dome."

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage (Night 2 card here), beginning tonight at 12 am ET (9 pm ET for those on the West Coast). We will also have WINC Podcast right after the show ends.

