- Eminem released a new surprise album last week titled Music To Be Murdered By. On one of the tracks on the album, Godzilla, Eminem made a reference to WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

"My whole squad's in here, walking around the party, a cross between a zombie apocalypse and big Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan which is probably the same reason I wrestle with mania," Eminem rapped, via Daily Wrestling News, which also pointed out that Eminem referenced Ric Flair in a track last year called Homicide.

- Alex Shelley will be making his SCW Pro debut this Friday, January 24th at The Rust Belt in East Moline, Illinois at 533 12th Ave. Tickets range from $10-$30. This could be one of Alex Shelley's last independent appearances since he is now working for WWE's NXT brand, where he just made his television debut last week.

SCW Pro wrestlers appeared on the December 16th and the December 23rd editions of WWE Monday Night RAW that were taped in Des Moines, Iowa as enhancement talent and as members of No Way Jose's conga line.

- As previously reported, despite not being mentioned on WWE RAW last night, CM Punk will be returning to WWE Backstage tonight. The official WWE on FOX Twitter account noted that Punk will be talking about The Royal Rumble, which takes place this Sunday.

What does @CMPunk have to say about the #RoyalRumble?



— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 21, 2020

The 2014 edition of The Royal Rumble was Punk's last pro wrestling match. Punk joked about pulling himself out of this year's Rumble match. When a user responded to the WWE on FOX tweet by writing that "it doesn't matter" since Punk is not entering at #30, Punk replied, "Well I was gonna be #28 but since you said it doesn't matter I am withdrawing myself from competition."

Well I was gonna be #28 but since you said it doesn't matter I am withdrawing myself from competition. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 21, 2020

Adam Santic contributed to this article.