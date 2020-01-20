- Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW from Wichita, KS saw Aleister Black defeat a local enhancement talent with just one Black Mass kick. The jobber was not announced, but he was played by Midwest indie wrestler "The Infinite" Ryan Gingell. Above is video from tonight's quick squash.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Wichita, Kansas for this week's Main Event episode:

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Sarah Logan

* Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin

- There was a lot of talk on Twitter tonight about how WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk was left off the RAW graphic to promote this week's show. As seen below, WWE included host Renee Young, analysts Christian and Paige, and special guest RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the graphic for Tuesday's episode at 11pm ET on FS1.

Punk has had several weeks off, but will be returning to the show this week. There was no mention of Punk during the RAW plug.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was also left off the graphic. There's no word yet on if he will be appearing as co-host this week, or if he might be training for a potential ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble.

