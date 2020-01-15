Two weeks ago, MJF put out three stipulations that Cody would have to agree to before having a potential match at AEW Revolution on February 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

They included: Cody can't touch MJF at all before the bout. Cody has to beat Wardlow (which would be his in-ring debut) in a Steel Cage Match, and finally, Cody has to get down on all fours and get lashed ten times by MJF.

Last week, Cody was asked if he'd accept, but his advisor, Arn Anderson, wanted to give it some more time, telling Cody to hold off. Tonight, Cody gave his answer and he accepted MJF's terms. The match will take place at AEW's next PPV. Cody noted he knows a good time to face Wardlow, but didn't give the date.

