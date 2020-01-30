The Royal Rumble event saw Becky Lynch retain the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka. While Becky got a great response during her entrance, the match itself lacked much heat. On the recent episode of his After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves had an observation about "The Man" Becky Lynch regarding her fan support from the WWE Universe.

"This past Sunday, in Minute Maid Park, I was sitting ringside for the RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Asuka. I have nothing negative to say about the match. It was a great match. Both women worked their asses off and created a truly memorable moment. It all came full circle. Long-term storytelling: 'The Man' finally conquered the one rival she hadn't been able to in the past. No complaints whatsoever," Graves said. "My observation is that once Becky Lynch's entrance music started to fade, so did the vocal crowd support. Not across the board. Becky definitely had legions of fans that were there to support The Man, but it's not what it once was. And I'm just playing devil's advocate. It is my concern or just my observation that maybe the WWE Universe is beginning to tire of 'The Man'."

Graves made sure to point out that this was not his personal opinion on Lynch. He gave examples of wrestlers losing support of the fans over time with recent stars like Ronda Rousey and Seth Rollins.

"This is historically a common occurrence in WWE. When someone reaches megastar status, as Becky Lynch has over the past year plus, people tire of them. Look no further than John Cena, then Roman Reigns. More recently, Ronda Rousey, who was beloved when she arrived in WWE, but when the time WrestleMania came around, even before that, the WWE Universe was tired of the baddest woman on the planet," Graves said. "And this other guy that draws a pretty clear parallel, Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins last year at WrestleMania, no one could wait for him to beat Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins beats Brock Lesnar becomes the guy and everyone goes, 'yeah, what else you got?'"

Graves did not place blame on Lynch, nor anyone else. He called it a part of the business and suggests that there may be need to be another layer added to 'The Man' character, and he believes that Lynch can find something that can bring evolution to the character.

"This isn't Becky's fault. It's not even anyone's fault. It's kind of just an occurrence. It's a cyclical business, maybe it's just time for an evolution, another step, another layer to The Man. If anyone can give it to us, I'm sure it's Becky Lynch, but as of this past weekend, Becky Lynch is no longer the underdog," Graves noted. "Before she became The Man, everything that built Becky to super stardom was that she wasn't getting her just due. She had passion, heart and talent but wasn't really able to take that next step. She has created her own path.

"There is no denying that Becky Lynch is still a megastar. I'm just wondering if we are beginning to see the rumblings of a bigger movement. I don't have an answer for you, just my observation."

Graves also discussed the Royal Rumble and interviewed Ronda Rousey about her life right now. You can listen to the full podcast by clicking here. If you use any quotes in this article, please credit WWE's After The Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.