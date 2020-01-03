Daniel Bryan is a WWE Grand Slam Champion but he has never held the Universal Title. He got an opportunity at Survivor Series but came up on the losing end in a match with The Fiend, Bray Wyatt.

Bryan was asked about the title and the match with The Fiend when he played a one-word Yes/No Q&A on Cerrito Live.

Q: If you defeat Bray Wyatt, will we see an eco-friendly Universal Title?

A: Yes

Q: Was the red light distracting in your match against The Fiend at TLC?

A: Super yes [laughs]

He was also asked about CM Punk's return to wrestling and a potential return to the ring. Bryan was asked if he thinks CM Punk will finally give in and step through the ropes again one day.

"I always say it's always so enticing to come back, as much as you don't want to," said Bryan. "I would hope yes and also - in the back of my mind and even after he left - I always had this thing where it just seemed to me there should have always been a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.

"Now at this point, he may be past that and I know he's not big on people putting his name out there and saying, 'Oh, I wanna do this.' That's not where I'm coming from with this at all. But just in the back of my head I'm disappointed that we never got a CM Punk-Daniel Bryan WrestleMania match."

