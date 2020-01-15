Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach is coming from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida. Taz is the guest commentator for next Tuesday's AEW Dark.

Before the show got going, Big Swole defeated Diamante in the first dark match of the night.

Also, Nyla Rose beat Shanna in a Tables Match. We'll have the post-Dynamite dark match results later tonight.

