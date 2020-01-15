Diamond Dallas Page, 63, returned to the ring at tonight's AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach in Miami, Florida. Page teamed up with QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes in a losing effort against MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade. MJF got the roll-up win over Marshall.

Before tonight, Page's last match was in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 when he was involved in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. His last tag match was back in 2011.

