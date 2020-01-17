Recently, The Young Bucks deleted their Twitter accounts due to them becoming distractions and "toxic" according to their father. The negativity on social media has been a topic everywhere over the past several years, and Diamond Dallas Page spoke with Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast about both the good and the bad that comes with being on social platforms.

"My company would never be where it is today without social media. I think there's a lot good things on social media and a lot of bad. All you have to do is look at the Arthur Boorman video," DDP said of the disabled veteran who used DDPY to transform his life. "There are over 43 million views but over 470,000 thumbs up and 4,002 thumbs down. If you can put a thumbs down on that video, you're just a douchebag.

"I think that because of social media, people's skin has to be thicker because now they have a way directly to you. I didn't know that The Bucks quit Twitter because they're social media icons. Wrestling fans are fickle and we all know it. There are ones that are loyal and others that just wanna bash people. I would never wanna be those people because it's ridiculous. But it's part of the business."

Page has started the DDP Unstoppable Challenge as another way to help transform lives and he talked more about what to expect with that.

"You sign up at PositivelyUnstoppable.com and then we give you all the things that we expect. Let's say this one's gonna be six months. If you're 400 pounds then your whole life can change. If it's a person 40 pounds overweight with a bad back, then we can see what your trials and tribulations are," said Page.

"The Vance Hinds video went viral at this time last year and blew our company through the roof. In it he talked to the camera almost like a reality show. He was talking to the camera for the people who are watching to see this huge accomplishment. 475 pounds and every week he'd way himself life and film himself doing the workouts. That's what made that video so unbelievable. Today he is running to be a judge in his district and he wouldn't have thought that could happen in a million year two years ago. Your life can change in a year dramatically. For the Positively Unstoppable Challenge, it's not just the weight loss and the shape as it's the mental work you do with it.

DDP ran the Unstoppable Challenge last year and it was very successful. He's changed some things up this year to encourage more couples to participate.

"How we're gonna structure it this year – you can be a man, a female, a they, or a couple. The couple doesn't have to be husband and wife as it can be father and daughter. It could be two guys who wanna change together or a girl and a guy that are friends," stated DDP. "I almost think that when you're doing it with somebody then you've gotta real advantage because if that person has a lot to transform and you do…then your transformation could be greater [than an individual's].

"Using the Positively Unstoppable Million Dollar Challenge, that's what gives you the real focus. If you look at Arthur, Vance, Stacy, Terry – they all have documentation early on. At some point you start looking at yourself and think you're not losing that much weight and think it's not working. Well, go back and look at day one and you'll see you really have changed your life. It's not just physically as it's mentally."

He brought up Arthur Boorman again and said when Chris Jericho saw that video, then Jericho also decided to join into the Challenge. There is also a cash prize component to the challenge where someone could win up to $1 million.

"This year having 10 cash winners – they can still compete even if they don't think they'll be number one," said Page.

"I'm not just changing my life, I'm owning my life. If people get the Positively Unstoppable book, The Art of Owning It, there's so much stuff in there that will keep your brain dialed into the program. That will make you feel better and maybe cause an amazing change in your life."

