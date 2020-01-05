Hiroshi Tanahashi lost to Chris Jericho at today's Wrestle Kingdom 14.

As noted, Tanahashi felt it was only logical if he were to win the non-title bout that he should receive a rematch for Jericho's AEW World Championship. Jericho, AEW, and NJPW all agreed to the stipulation before hand, but Tanahashi tapped out to the liontamer in a hard-fought match.

It was notable that Jericho wore the title to the ring and NJPW even did close-up shots of it during his entrance. Gedo, Jericho, and Tanahashi came up with the idea to add the title stipulation to the match to add some intrigue, according to F4Wonline. AEW President Tony Khan and Rocky Romero were also involved in building out the storyline.

