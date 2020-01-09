Former TNA President Dixie Carter took to Twitter to comment on the new WWE NXT pairing of Chelsea Green and Robert Stone.

"Love this pairing. Two very talented individuals, but together will be [money bag emoji]. @ImChelseaGreen @RobertStoneWWE #goodcall #WWENXT @wwe," Dixie tweeted.

Green and Stone worked for Carter when they were known to former TNA/Impact champions Robbie E and Laurel Van Ness. As we've noted, last night's NXT episode also saw Green attack Mia Yim and Kayden Carter after their match, won by Yim. Green then stood with her new manager, Stone, on the ramp as he declared that 2020 will be the year of The Robert Stone Brand, which begins with him signing Green.

Stone responded to his former boss and reminded her that The Robert Stone Brand is open for investment.

"Dixie if ya ever wanna invest in something... think about #TheRobertStoneBrand," he wrote.

Green also responded to Dixie and thanked her.

She wrote, "Thank you Dixie! So grateful for you [heart emoji] [person with folded hands emoji]"

We noted earlier at this link how Green and Stone have been tweeting about their takeover of NXT, and revealing their first official order of business for next Wednesday's episode. You can click here to see those.

You can see the full tweets from Dixie, Robert and Chelsea below:

