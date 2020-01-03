- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage of WWE NXT Superstars in Brooklyn for the matches that were taped at SmackDown, which aired during last week's Christmas Night episode.

Damian Priest talks about performing in his hometown of New York City while Lio Rush talks about finally getting to perform in front of a Brooklyn crowd. The matches taped in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center saw Rush and Keith Lee defeat Priest and Tony Nese, Dominik Dijakovic defeat Bronson Reed, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeat Jack Gallagher. The video also features comments from Lee, Nese, and Drew Gulak.

- WWE stock was up 0.84% today, closing at $64.76 per share. Today's high was $65.19 and the low was $63.22.

- Speaking of Gulak, he has not been announced for a match or segment on the first WWE SmackDown of 2020, but he took to Twitter this evening and said he's ready to make an important point.

"I'll be making a salient point this evening. Strap in, Memphis!," Gulak wrote.

Remember to join us at this link for live coverage of tonight's SmackDown episode from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN.

You can see Gulak's full tweet below: