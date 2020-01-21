It's been nearly nine years since Edge's last wrestling match and subsequent early retirement due to a neck injury. In recent years the WWE Hall of Famer has shifted towards acting and has a recurring role on the TV series Vikings.

However, that hasn't stopped people from speculating that Edge could be returning to the ring soon. Back in October it was reported that Edge was weighing offers from both WWE and AEW before ultimately deciding to sign a deal with WWE.

Adding to that is the fact that 10 years ago at the Royal Rumble, Edge was a surprise entrant after returning months early from an injury. We're approaching the 2020 Royal Rumble and Edge was asked about those return rumors during an interview with Live on 4 Legs.

"It's kind of funny to be honest. All of these rumors that I've been to Pittsburgh and I've been cleared to wrestle and I've signed a new contract. I have no idea where any of it came from," stated Edge. "The last time I was in Pittsburgh I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don't know."

Pittsburgh is where WWE's Medical Director Dr. Joseph Maroon is based out of. People are speculating that Edge went to Pittsburgh to get cleared by Dr. Maroon with hopes of possibly returning for the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

"I would go to Pittsburgh to see Pearl Jam for sure but I haven't been there and I haven't signed a contract. I think I would know," said Edge.

"I'll get this tsunami of comments saying, 'You're coming back! You signed a contract.' I really haven't."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Live on 4 Legs with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.