There has been speculation on Edge's possible in-ring return after a serious neck injury forced him to retire. There have been rumors that the Royal Rumble would be the place where Edge makes his in-ring return for the first time since 2011. Ryback was asked about Edge's possible return in the Royal Rumble by Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri on his Big Guy podcast.

"He's not gonna come and say it and ruin it for everybody. I heard that and that would be a hell of a match to come back and do. I just don't know from a health standpoint. Brock is one of the most physical guys you can put yourself in the ring with," Ryback said. "Brock's a safe worker. When you're that big and strong, you work physical. There's no way around it. You can't work any other way. His move set is power moves and throwing people."

Ryback adds that Edge could use the match as a testing ground for a full-time return rather than a one-off appearance.

"Edge is the man. I think it's really cool is they do that, but it's a hell of a first match to come back and throw yourself into," Ryback said. "If it goes well and he feels good, maybe, 'f**k, if I could do this and wrestle Brock and be OK, I can come back.'"

WWE Royal Rumble takes place on January 26, 2020 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes The Royal Rumble.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Conversation with the Big Guy Ryback with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.