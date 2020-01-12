Triple H has been doing the media rounds this week to help promote today's NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event. During his conversation, Triple H was asked about the possibility of Edge and Paige returning to the ring.

For Paige, she suffered a career-ending neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event in Uniondale, NY, and then retired from the ring. Currently working on WWE Backstage, Paige re-signed a multi-year contract with WWE in November. Earlier this month, Paige fueled speculation about her WWE career writing, "I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me."

In regards to Edge, last month there were rumors of an in-ring return for him, some going as far as him appearing at WrestleMania 36 to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, but rumor of that match-up was recently killed. Edge retired in 2011 due to a neck injury.

"With both of them, those would be personal choices for them—Nah, I shouldn't say that," Triple H paused. "Personal choice for part of it and then medical choice for the other part of it, right? WWE is at a different level, it's hard to even put that—there is just no other level with us from a medical oversight standpoint. ... Just because you have a doctor every now and then doesn't mean you have a medical protocol. For us there are certain parameters when we believe that it's not in your best interest, we put the human being first, their health, and their long-term health.

"Life goes on for a long time after this ends. Especially now—the style and physicality has increased dramatically. So, when you get to a place where at some point we're telling you, 'Medially, not in your best interest." It's a medical decision, if our medical experts say they believe that this person has done whatever to rehab their situation and have done all of that, and are now safe to get back into the ring, we allow it.

Triple H then deviated to Daniel Bryan's long road back to the ring, pointing out it's not impossible to work your way back into a WWE ring.

"You see that with Daniel Bryan, none of use ever thought he'd step in the ring again, at least not for us," Triple H admitted. "And that was a question for him, 'Well, I can't do it for you, but it doesn't mean I can't do it for other places.' You have the conversation with them about it, if medical experts are saying this isn't the best thing, right? He worked extraordinarily hard for a long period of time to get himself back to a place physically where the same people that disqualified were willing to say, 'Now I feel like this is a safe return.'"

Getting back to Edge and Paige, Triple H reiterated that as much fun as it would be to see Paige or Edge back in the ring, health will always come first.

"When you're talking about people as talented as Edge and Paige, who wouldn't want them to return?" Triple H asked. "I'm a fan, just like everyone else. Yeah, I'd love to see them step in the ring and compete. More importantly than that though I'd like to see them live long healthy lives. Edge has kids, you know, Paige—she probably has some she doesn't know of. [Laughs] Their health first, people first, this is all great, but at the end of the day, it's not everything."

You can check out Triple H's comments in the video below.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II will begin at 12 pm ET with the Pre-Show starting at 11:30 am ET. Wrestling Inc. will have full live coverage.