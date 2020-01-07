One person WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not facing at WrestleMania 36 is WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

There have been rumors on Lesnar's opponent at the biggest show of the year, and lots of rumors on Edge possibly returning to the ring for WWE, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he was told Edge vs. Lesnar will not be one of the matches this year.

On a related note, Edge has been seen at a number of recent WWE TV tapings, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if this has anything to do with the return rumors, which Edge has denied, but we will keep you updated.

As noted earlier at this link, Lesnar is entering the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in the #1 spot because there is a plan for the Rumble to lead to his WrestleMania 36 match. There is still no word yet on who the opponent will be, but there's speculation that we could see Lesnar face a WWE NXT or SmackDown Superstar based on Paul Heyman's RAW promo last night. It should be noted that this is just speculation and nothing confirmed. You can click here for our latest report on Lesnar and WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for updates on Edge's WWE status and Lesnar's plans for WrestleMania 36 season.