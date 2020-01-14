- Above is the latest NJPW Monday Free Match featuring Hiromu Takahashi vs. Titan from NJPW / CMLL Fantastica Mania 2017. In a wild one, near the end of the match Takahashi drives Titan into the turnbuckle, then hits time bomb for the pinfall finish.

- The Great Sasuke is going to San Francisco, California on April 18 for an event put on by Pro Wrestling Revolution. You can check out the full announcement and ticket information below:

Over the past decade, Pro Wrestling Revolution, has firmly established itself as one of the premiere lucha libre promotions in the United States. What has continued to separate PWR from the rest, in addition to the company's seamless mix of top stars and homegrown talent and their association with the Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, is that they have also become a place to see many of the biggest names in Japanese wrestling as well. From appearances by Jushin "Thunder" Liger to the U.S. debut of Jun Akyama to their longstanding relationship with All Japan Wrestling and the fact that the current reigning PWR World Champion is none other than Ultimo Dragon, PWR continues to make the case for being much more than a lucha libre promotion. Now, on April 18, 2020 in San Francisco, Pro Wrestling Revolution will proudly present the Northern California debut of one Japanese wrestling legend and one of the greatest light heavyweight wrestlers of all time, The Great Sasuke! Tickets for the event are ON SALE NOW and start at only $20. A limited number of Ringside VIP tickets remain - and they will certainly sell out soon - because included in your VIP ticket is your chance to meet The Great Sasuke and get 1 item autographed! Tickets are available here. To keep up to date on Pro Wrestling Revolution: www.prowrestling-revolution.com and follow us on social media (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) @PWRevolution

- As noted, Impact World Tag Team Champion Ethan Page dealt with salmonella poisoning just prior to his Impact Hard to Kill match on Sunday. An ankle injury to Rich Swann forced a change to the match, making it The North retaining their titles against Willie Mack.

Afterwards, Page wrote, "@IMPACTWRESTLING management offered to let me manage @Walking_Weapon this weekend because of my illness. I made the personal choice to work so I could remind everybody that even at my worst, #TheNorth are leagues above everybody else. Most consistent team on the planet! WE DELIVER!"

Page then confirmed he went to the hospital, back home in Canada, "I did the 12 hours of travel to get home to Canada. To wait 4 more hours...to still be waiting."

