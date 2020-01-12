Impact Bash at the Brewery 2 (results here) took place in San Antonio on Friday. Rich Swann reportedly sustained a bad ankle sprain at the show, according to PWInsider. Swann is not expected to be cleared for tonight's Hard to Kill PPV.

Swan and Willie Mack were originally scheduled to face Impact World Tag Team Champions The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page). The idea of The North defending in a handicap was considered, but isn't confirmed as the plan for tonight.

It should also be noted, Page is apparently not feeling so well either as he's dealing with salmonella poisoning, commenting earlier today:

"This is where I've been sitting for the last couple hours. Turns out, it's not food poisoning...but salmonella. Thanks @BourbonStGrill Wish me luck. LIVE on PPV tonight...where I attempt (yet again) to not s--- myself! I truly am...#HARDTOKILL"