Impact Wrestling Bash at the Brewery 2 took place last night at Freetail Brewery in San Antonio, Texas.

Below are the full results from last night's show:

* oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Madman Fulton) defeated Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Willie Mack and Rich Swann (Elimination Tag Match)

* Rob Van Dam defeated Eddie Edwards

* Rhino defeated Shera by DQ

* Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie (Street Fight)

* Ace Austin defeated Zachary Wentz

* Michael Elgin defeated Joey Ryan

* The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) defeated The Rascalz (Dez and Trey)

* Fallah Bahh (c) defeated Kongo Kong with Brandon Oliver and Madi (RCW Heavyweight Championship)

* Kiera Hogan (c) defeated Christi Jaynes (RCW Women's Championship)