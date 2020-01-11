Impact Wrestling Bash at the Brewery 2 took place last night at Freetail Brewery in San Antonio, Texas.
Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of tomorrow's Hard to Kill PPV, beginning at 8 pm ET. We will also be in attendance for the show and will provide updates via our Twitter.
Below are the full results from last night's show:
* oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Madman Fulton) defeated Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Willie Mack and Rich Swann (Elimination Tag Match)
* Rob Van Dam defeated Eddie Edwards
* Rhino defeated Shera by DQ
* Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie (Street Fight)
* Ace Austin defeated Zachary Wentz
* Michael Elgin defeated Joey Ryan
* The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) defeated The Rascalz (Dez and Trey)
* Fallah Bahh (c) defeated Kongo Kong with Brandon Oliver and Madi (RCW Heavyweight Championship)
* Kiera Hogan (c) defeated Christi Jaynes (RCW Women's Championship)
