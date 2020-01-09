As previously reported, there has recently been talk of some big news breaking regarding MLW and a major partnership.

Wrestling Inc. has been able to confirm with sources close to the situation that there is interest in MLW from Showtime. We do not currently have any other specifics.

While Showtime has not aired any wrestling programming, they have had interest in the genre in the past. The network was in talks with AEW just last year.

We reached out to MLW, who had no comment.

Former WWE producer Court Bauer founded MLW as a wrestling promotion in 2002. MLW returned in 2011 as a radio network, which featured popular podcasts from Bill Prichard, Tony Schiavone and Eric Bischoff.

MLW relaunched as a wrestling promotion in 2017. Just one year later, they signed a television deal with beIN Sports, where they air on Saturday nights. They also have a deal with FITE TV for streaming content.

