- Above is AEW Dark: 2019 Year in Review, hosted by Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez. The duo looks at a number of highlights from AEW including Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, and PAC vs. Kenny Omega.

- On tonight's Dynamite, Alex Marvez went to interview Joey Janela, but he got lowblowed from behind by Penelope Ford. Kip Sabian strolled up to see what happened, laughed, and left with Ford. After finishing up his feud with Shawn Spears, it looks like Janela has a new focus at the beginning of 2020.

[Résultats] #AEWDynamite



Penelope Ford attaque Joey Janela pendant son interview. Ford est ensuite rejoint par Kip Sabian. pic.twitter.com/zsux4Kn8De — Les Gaulois du Catch (@GauloisDuCatch) January 2, 2020

- Arn Anderson debuted in his new role as the Head Coach of the Nightmare Family on tonight's show. Anderson accompanied Cody to the ring for his match against Darby Allin, and was instrumental in helping Cody pick up his first victory of the year. Allin went for his Coffin Drop finisher, Anderson told Cody to lift up his knees, which he did, and got the pinfall victory immediately after. In the video below, Anderson gave his thoughts about the match.

"I think our collaboration that began tonight worked well," Anderson said. "We did a lot of homework. Darby Allin is one tough costumer. He's a tough, talented kid. I think Cody went out and took it to him. He beat a very good opponent tonight. So, I'm very proud of our first collaboration and things went well."