- As seen above, John Cena is featured in the latest "Take 5" video from the IMDB YouTube channel. Cena talks Step Brothers, speaks some Mandarin to plug his upcoming "Project X" movie with Jackie Chan, reveals which movie makes him cry - The Notebook, and more.

- The WWE on FOX Twitter account noted that WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Mick Foley will be on tonight's WWE Backstage episode to look back at their Street Fight from the Royal Rumble 2000 pay-per-view. There's no word yet on if they will be calling in, or if they will be live in the studio.

As noted, tonight's Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET will also feature RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch as the special guest. Analyst CM Punk will return after having a few weeks off. Host Renee Young will also be joined by analysts Paige and Christian.

- WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor has fans speculating on a possible spot in Sunday's 30-Man Royal Rumble match. As seen below, Curt Hawkins responded to a new tweet from Balor, and said he misses him. Balor said he will see Hawkins on Sunday.

Balor, along with other NXT Superstars, will likely be at Minute Maid Park for Sunday's Rumble pay-per-view, even if they aren't in the Rumble Match. Balor will be wrestling Ilja Dragunov the night before at the WWE Worlds Collide event, which takes place at the Toyota Center, also in Houston. As noted earlier today at this link, it looks like WWE has confirmed that NXT will have a presence in the two Rumble bouts on Sunday.

Speculation is that Balor teased the #30 spot in the Rumble with the way he wrote, "Se3 y0u Sunday"

You can see the tweets from Balor and Hawkins below:

When you come at Finn, you better not miss pic.twitter.com/I7aVyUCQxJ — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 20, 2020