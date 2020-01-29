- Above is video of Marty Scurll making a surprise appearance earlier this week at NJPW New Beginning USA: Durham. Scurll took the microphone and challenged Jay White to a match at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida. As noted, Scurll re-signed with ROH earlier this month, but the deal will allow him to still work for companies like NJPW, NWA, and PWG.

- Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are at Super Bowl Radio Row and talked to Sky Sports NFL about bring their dominance as a tag team from Japan to the States.

"We're bringing it to America, see, we've been in Japan ten years strong," Tonga said. "Heavily, heavily dominated all over Japan, making an imprint. Now we're bringing it to America, putting our footprint right here—starting in Florida."

We caught up with tag-team duo @TangaloaNJPW and @Tama_Tonga on Radio Row - @Jeff_Reinebold asking the questions ?? pic.twitter.com/LUHlun1sxJ — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) January 29, 2020

The duo have also been spotted chatting with The Horn ATX sports jockey, and long-time pro wrestling fan, Stew Myrick:

- The Guerrillas of Destiny are attending Super Bowl Radio Row to promote the upcoming Bullet Club Beach Party on April 4 in Tampa. Already announced for the event are Jay White, Ken Shamrock, El Phantasmo, Alicia Atout, Matt Sydal and others. For tickets and info, please visit here!