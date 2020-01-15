As reported earlier today at this link, AEW and WarnerMedia announced that their deal for AEW Dynamite on TNT has been extended through 2023. It was also announced that the two sides have agreed on a new AEW series to premiere at a later date.

The new extension is said to be for 4 years and $175 million, just under $45 million per year, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The deal also includes TNT having an option for 2024 at a significantly increased price. Meltzer noted that this new deal will make AEW profitable in 2020 and the years to come.

There's still no word yet on details of the new show, which the press release said will air on "another night" than Wednesdays. Meltzer noted that it is not a lock that the new AEW show will air on TNT as WarnerMedia oversees TNT, TBS, and truTV, as well as HBO Max, which is a new Over The Top (OTT) streaming service scheduled to launch in May.

When the new AEW show does launch, the Wednesday night Dynamite tapings would expand for that new show and would still include matches taped for the AEW Dark show on YouTube, which will not be going away anytime soon, according to Meltzer. The new show, which will apparently be a one-hour program, means that there will be 4 hours of AEW programming each week - 1 for the new show, 1 for Dark, and 2 for Dynamite. Meltzer added that this will allow AEW extra time to showcase more of their talents, which has been limited by the current format they are operating on.

Stay tuned for updates on the new AEW deal and the new show to be launched.