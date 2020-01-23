Impact star Rich Swann had ankle surgery today. As noted, Swann hurt his right ankle at Impact Bash at the Brewery 2.

Rich Swann missed Impact's PPV Hard to Kill because of his injury. He was originally going to team up with Willie Mack to go against the Impact World Tag Team Champions The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page). The match turned into a handicap match with The North defeating Willie Mack.

Impact wrote on Twitter, "Wishing @GottaGetSwann all the best as he goes into surgery today. Get well soon!"

Below you can read Impact's tweet: