While Impact Wrestling had a lot of buzz this week coming off of their Hard to Kill PPV, they are facing some issues with their Twitch channel. The company's channel for the streaming platform was issued a ban on Wednesday evening (h/t to @StreamerBans).

One of the reasons for the ban could have been a segment on this week's show with Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes and Jennifer Barlow. The segment featured RVD bragging about his PPV wins over Brian Cage and Daga at Hard to Kill. During the celebration, Forbes and her girlfriend joined him for a celebration, using whipped cream to cover their bodies (with several parts blurred out) while also making out with one another. You can watch the video above.

The trio have posted racy photos and videos in the past, with Forbes stating that she was married to Van Dam and that Barlow was their girlfriend (h/t to Daily Wrestling News).

The segment might have violated Twitch's guidelines regarding sexual content on its service, which states:

"We restrict content that involves nudity or is sexual in nature, and are committed to ensuring that Twitch is not used for sexual exploitation or violence... While we understand that some nudity or sexual content might be intended for educational, scientific, artistic, newsworthy, or academic purposes, we restrict this content due to the diversity in age and cultural backgrounds of our global community. We may, in limited educational and artistic contexts, make pre-approved exceptions to these policies."

It is not known when the ban will be lifted for Impact. The company has yet to comment on the matter.