Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.



To view the results from Hard To Kill, click here

To view last week's episode results, click here

Josh Mathews and Don Callis welcomes fans to another edition to Impact Wrestling! They are live in-studio in Nashville, Tennessee. They begin by showing the dark matches from Hard To Kill. The first match is a four-way tag team match!

The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum vs. The Desi Hit Squad vs. TJP and Daga

The match in a free for all. Dez sends Luster The Legend to the outside. Dez and Rohit Raju are in the ring. Wentz comes in with a fly-by dropkick on Raju. TJP makes his way in the ring. Shera steps into the ring and Legend does too. Both men exchange back-and-forth strikes. Adam Thornstowe helps his partner Legend. Legend with a german suplex on Dez. Legend drags TJP into the ring. Daga with a back kick and a step-up enziguri sends Reno Scum out of the ring. Raju with a running knee on Daga. Shera throws Raju on top of TJP, then they send TJP out of the ring. Wentz with a running knee, flies off the rope with a big shot, Dez with the cover, kick out. TJP with a pump fake on Shera. Thornstowe flies over the top rope and takes out the other men on the outside. Daga steps back in the ring. Daga with several knee strikes on Raju. Dez flies in with a boot. Wentz with a swanton off the top rope. Shera sends Dez into Raju, Raju with a knee strike, sends Dez back to Shera. Shera with a powerbomb, cover, The Desi Hit Squad wins.

Winners: The Desi Hit Squad

After the first dark match is shown, we go backstage to see Moose talking smack about how he will be the winner of tonight's fatal-four way match. This match took place at 2300 Arena through House of Glory.



Later tonight, newly crowned Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard will do a sit-down interview. Callis still cannot believe that she won the match this past Sunday. He is looking forward to what she has to say. Up next, they show some video footage from Ace Austin vs. Trey for the X-Division Championship match. Austin retained the title.



After, we see Austin backstage speaking to someone on the phone. He gets off the phone and asks if Impact is expecting a comment from him. He puts his playing card in his mouth and walks away.

Next, a recap from oVe vs. Blanchard, Willie Mack, and Rich Swann from Bash At the Brewery is shown. Swann suffered an ankle injury during that match. This made their match the next night at Hard To Kill for the Impact Tag Team Championships difficult to obtain. The North took every cheap shot they could to retain the titles, which they did. Footage from that match is shown. Backstage after, Mack tells Swann he feels like a failure for losing. Swann tells him to stop thinking that. He is the man and is the "best in this business." Swann knows that he and Mack will win those titles off The North soon.

Here is the moment @GottaGetSwann suffered his ankle injury last Friday at Bash at the Brewery 2. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/D8kS1PUPnI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 15, 2020







Eddie Edwards is glad that he retained his "Call Your Shot" Trophy. For tonight's fatal-four way, he knows that he'll win because luck is on his side. Footage of his match with Michael Elgin for the trophy from Sunday is shown.



Next, Mathews and Callis show exclusive footage of Elgin in Japan. He left for Japan right after Hard To Kill.



After, we see footage from Rob Van Dam's match against Brian Cage, then Daga. Cage suffered an injury during his match with RVD, which is why Daga stepped in afterward. Now at a hotel, we are about to see RVD and Katie Forbes' "celebration" (and no, this is not the live sex celebration that Lita and Edge had).



