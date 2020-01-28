Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.



To view last week's recap, click here

Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!

Commentators Josh Mathews and Don Callis welcome fans to a new episode of Impact Wrestling. The first match is announced!

Josh Alexander (w/Ethan Page) vs. Vikingo

Alexander pushes Vikingo towards the ropes. Vikingo fights back. Alexander with a takedown. Vikingo gets up and plants a step-up enziguri, knocking Alexander's mouthguard out. Vikingo flips through the middle rope, Alexander on the outside moves out of the way in time. Alexander throws Vikingo back in the ring. Alexander corners Vikingo and kicks at him. Vikingo gets out of the corner, walks across the top rope, flies off, and locks Alexander's arm. Alexander lifts Vikingo up and powerbombs him. Alexander follows it up with a vertical suplex. He goes for the cover and Vikingo kicks out at 2.



