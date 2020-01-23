The Twitch ban for Impact Wrestling was only for one week. The company announced they are back on the streaming platform and ready to produce more content.

Impact posted the following on Twitter:

"Our Twitch channel is back up and running. Add it to the list of things that are hard to kill."

It was previously reported last week that Impact's Twitch channel was banned, most likely a result of a segment featuring Rob Van Dam. The segment showed RVD bragging about his PPV wins over Brian Cage and Daga at Hard to Kill. During the celebration, Katie Forbes and her girlfriend joined him for a celebration, using whipped cream to cover their bodies (with several parts blurred out) while also making out with one another. That appeared to be a violation of Twitch's guidelines regarding sexual conduct.