Earlier this week WWE posted the NXT Injury Report, which had Io Shirai in it after she "tweaked her knee" during Wednesday's match against Toni Storm. Shirai was then involved in a post-match brawl with NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Shirai was sent for a precautionary MRI, and the report, which is often just for the storylines, also noted that her status was listed as "day to day."

Yesterday, Shirai posted a photo of a knee brace, possibly indicting a real injury did occur.

On the latest Wrestler Observer Radio, it was reported while the exact injury is unknown, Shirai is expected to be out for two months.