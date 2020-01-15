- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Royal Rumble Match finisher eliminations.

- Shane McMahon turns 50 years old today while former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly turns 33 and former WWE NXT UK Superstar Tucker turns 30. Also, today would have been the 90th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Graham.

- As noted on Tuesday at this link, WWE announced that the following 6 new recruits have reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to begin working under their developmental deals - former Mae Young Classic competitor Mercedes Martinez, Emily Andzulis of NBC and The Rock's Titan Games, former NFL player Anthony Francis, indie wrestler Jake Atlas from Stephanie McMahon's "Undercover Boss" episode, former Cirque du Soleil performer "Iking" Sidney Bateman, former college basketball player Zechariah Smith.

Atlas took to Twitter and reacted to the signing, saying he's right where he belongs.

He wrote, "First in my family to turn a dream into reality. "Superstar" wasn't just a moniker, it was a vision I set for myself. Proud of who I am & where it lead me because I'm right where I belong. @WWENXT - Let's change the world. #WeAreNXT"

Andzulis also tweeted on her signing and wrote, "#WeAreNXT"

You can see their full tweets below: