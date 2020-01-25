John Cena posted a Royal Rumble photo earlier today on his Instagram. As per usual, Cena didn't provide any context for the photo posted. His last Royal Rumble appearance was in 2018 when he was among the final four in the match alongside Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and the winner, Shinsuke Nakamura.

As noted, earlier this month Cena said he wanted to "earn" a spot on this year's WrestleMania 36 card, reportedly wanting to do more than just an appearance like at WrestleMania 35 where he showed up in segment with Elias as his "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick.

"I always look for them to give me ideas and then me kind of make it my own," Cena said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I know that we have a small large event called WrestleMania around the corner, that just so happens to be in Tampa, and that's kind of where I live. So, I'll be in the neighborhood, and Suicide Squad should be done, but it's not like I call someone up and be like, 'I want to be in WrestleMania.'

"Those spots are very coveted. There are performers who work all year, 250 shows a year, they earn those spots. I would love to earn one, at least. And the way you do that is by Vince McMahon, the head of creative, calling you up and being like, 'Hey pal, I'd like you to do this.' And then I say yes sir, and then I kind of put my own spin on it."

If Cena were to make an appearance in the rumble, he would be one of only three unannounced names for it:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, John Morrison, The Miz, 3 Participants TBA

Aaditya Krishnamurthy contributed to this article.