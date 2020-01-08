Despite being the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley has been courted by Chris Jericho over the last couple weeks to join up with the Inner Circle. On last week's show, Jericho offered up 49% of the Inner Circle to help him lead the group. Moxley was also offered a Ford GT as additional incentive to join the stable.

This week Moxley gave his answer, and after initially saying yes, Moxley refused to join the group and smacked Jericho over the head with a bottle of champagne, then hit paradigm shift on the champ. Below is the full segment from the show:

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager make their way to the ring to hear Jon Moxley's answer about joining the Inner Circle. Moxley heads out to the ring through the crowd. There's a "little bit of the bubbly" in the ring. Jericho has the keys to the car he promised Moxley, and if he wants to join, they are going to party all night long. Jericho then asks Moxley what his answer is. Moxley says he's had a week to think about it and there's a lot that goes into this decision. He tells the fans they may think they know what his goals are, but they don't, nor does Jericho. Moxley runs down what Jericho offered, but says he doesn't want any of it. "I didn't come to AEW because someone backed a truckload of money to my house. I can't be bought." He then says he'll join the group!

He reveals his "Inner Circle" shirt. Moxley says he wants to dominate and this group is the most powerful group in the company. Moxley then says to be great, you have to be with the greats, and says Jericho is one of the greats of all-time. Moxley says they will dominant for years to come and there's only one thing left to do, and that's pop open a little bit of the bubbly! Jericho sprays some champagne and is super happy. He wants the crowd to cheer and for the back to play some music. Moxley then hugs Hager and Guevara. Jericho says this is the beginning of Inner Circle taking over AEW. Moxley says Jericho may have forgotten something, and wants the keys. Jericho says the car is worth more than everyone in the crowd makes, combined.

He hands it over to Moxley. Crowd tells Moxley "you sold out!" He says he had a truck he was going to run into the ground, but now he's got the "gift of Jericho." Jericho brings up that he and Moxley won their matches at the Tokyo Dome! Jericho wants to celebrate some more with champagne. Crowd is pretty surprised by Moxley's answer. Guevara and Hager head out of the ring. Moxley says he forgot one final thing. "I was just kidding, I would never join the Inner Circle, it's a stupid group, you have nothing that I want. Except for that [title]." Moxley smacks Jericho over the head with a bottle and lands paradigm shift. He DDTs Guevara, then bails out of the ring before Hager can get to him.

