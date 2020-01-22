Jon Moxley defeated PAC on tonight's AEW Dynamite to become the new number one contender for Chris Jericho's AEW World Title. Moxley hit paradigm shift for the pinfall win. It was also announced Moxley will speak on next week's show.
AEW Revolution takes place on Saturday, February 29 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and likely is the place the two will meet.
Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!
Below are highlights from the match:
MOX MOX MOX MOX MOX @JonMoxley #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/3BW9EHoyBo— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
Don't cross a one-eyed Mox Man. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/2XoMhsWgp5— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 23, 2020
.@JonMoxley starting out strong ?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TjIU7xacZg— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
?? @BASTARDPAC with the knee to the eye!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5jMvCO6WJF— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
.@BASTARDPAC not playing around with this dropkick #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/r6EENrF6z3— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
?? @JonMoxley you baaaaad man!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gDj9JT5IVJ— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
It's @JonMoxley time! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/aN3UQS4ajw— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 23, 2020
The battle lines have been drawn between @IAmJericho and @JonMoxley! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/vzxS61XKb3— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 23, 2020