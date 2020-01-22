Jon Moxley defeated PAC on tonight's AEW Dynamite to become the new number one contender for Chris Jericho's AEW World Title. Moxley hit paradigm shift for the pinfall win. It was also announced Moxley will speak on next week's show.

AEW Revolution takes place on Saturday, February 29 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and likely is the place the two will meet.

Below are highlights from the match:

















.@BASTARDPAC not playing around with this dropkick #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/r6EENrF6z3 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020















