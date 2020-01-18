MLW newcomers Jordan Oliver and ACH recently worked together in a tag match on MLW Fusion. Oliver discussed working with the former Jordan Myles when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I'm not gonna say it wasn't cool because ACH has done everything in the business. But I feel he's got his priorities mixed up with the way he's viewing stuff," stated Oliver. "I think he should have talked to us a little more politely because Injustice would fit him perfectly. But he didn't wanna hear it. He really wasn't trying to hear the movement of Injustice."

Another MLW newcomer is King Mo who also has over 30 mixed martial arts contests under his belt. Oliver talked about Mo's addition to MLW but also why he might not be there for the long-term.

"It's cool because King Mo has been in Impact and is a big MMA guy. But how long is it until it's, 'Oh, King Mo, we don't have anything for you?' How long until they realize he's not a wrestler, he's an MMA guy? This is the same issue people have with WWE with Brock Lesnar – how long is he gonna be there for? How long until King Mo has gotten his fix in wrestling? Is he gonna do one match and then not come back for six months? To me and some of the other talent, it's really mind boggling they would go after someone who's a non-wrestler," revealed Oliver.

Oliver is a part of the stable Injustice in MLW and he talked about what fans can expect in their upcoming triple-threat tag match at Zero Hour.

"The fans can expect some high flying and some stuff that will get some old white people mad, some really fast-paced action," said Oliver. "I'm excited because I love the lucha style and we've been able to mix it up with a lot of them so far. We've got guys like DAGA there which is really cool but that doesn't mean I'm not gonna smack him in the face or spit in his bag. Maybe I'll put out a cigarette in his bag…

"I don't really smoke cigarettes but I can't talk about it."

With being a part of a stable, Oliver was asked if going after singles gold has ever crossed his mind.

"I'd love to go after singles gold but the way MLW treats [Injustice], it's really whatever we can get as this point. If me and Snoop have to take some tag belts and slap some people in the face and show Court that we are the best in the company to get some singles action, then that's what we're gonna have to do," said Oliver.

He noted that all three members of Injustice are singles wrestlers and they teamed up so they can take opportunity. He calls it bologna that they would sign him as a young prospect and not treat him like a major singles player.

When asked who he thinks gets priority in the MLW locker room, Oliver was blunt in his opinion.

"I think MLW gives priority to whomever comes in and shakes all the veterans' hands. And whoever sits there and listens to what they have to say. To be frank, we don't give a f*ck. I said it on Twitter – all 2020 is f*ck the vets. I'm not shaking no hands or picking no brains. I know my brain is ahead of this generation. I know in 20 years people are going to be talking about Jordan Oliver like they talk about Dynamite Kid and Tiger Mask," stated Oliver.

