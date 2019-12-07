After appearing at this week's MLW Opera Cup, ACH (fka WWE's Jordan Myles) is now saying he's canceling his upcoming shows and quitting pro wrestling. ACH teamed up with King Mo to defeat Injustice (Myron Reed, Kotto Brazil, and Jordan Oliver) at that event.

As a note, Wrestling Inc. learned ACH almost walked and didn't perform at the Opera Cup, and was said not to be in a good mood at the show.

"I hate pro wrestling," ACH wrote on Twitter this morning. "I hate you s---ty fans that think you know it all! More importantly I hate the snakes in this industry. None of y'all would never say anything about me to me. All of y'all can go screw yourselves. I'm canceling my shows AND I'm quitting pro wrestling. Chasing my dream was great, but you self entitled pricks ruin EVERYTHING. I'm out."

Earlier this month, ACH cut a promo at AAW Unstoppable about indie wrestling taking on "the machine."

"A lot of people don't understand what 'For the Culture' means, there's gonna take that word, culture, and their gonna spin it to what they want, and that's okay," ACH said to the live crowd at Unstoppable. "That's the power of it. But what people have to understand this is the culture. These upper echelon, these billionaires believe they know what you want, but they don't know what you want because they don't come to places like this.

"They don't see the passionate fan. In fact, you go there and you get tired of what they feed you. Because this is what you want! AAW is what you wanted! Indie professional wrestling is what you want! ... So, you can take your contracts, you can shred them because I won't sign another one. I believe in the people because the people believe in me. So let it be known, it is us versus the machine, indie wrestling versus the machine."

ACH and WWE parted ways late last moth after the t-shirt debacle went down. Today is also ACH's birthday, turning 32.

