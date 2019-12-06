Last night, Major League Wrestling presented the Opera Cup tournament. The results of the event can be found here. One of the major news to come out of it was the emergence of a former WWE NXT star.

During a promo, the Injustice team of Myron Reed, Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver were interrupted by new MLW signing King Mo. As they were looking to attack him, ACH debuted, resulting in a tag team match. In the end, the team of ACH and King Mo defeated Injustice.

As noted, the former WWE NXT Superstar, f.k.a Jordan Myles, took to Twitter last month post an expletive-filled video where he claimed he quit WWE. The video came just a few weeks after he accused the company of releasing a racist logo on his first official t-shirt with the company.

On November 21, Wrestling Inc. reached out to WWE regarding his status and we were told, "He is no longer under contract." It is unknown if MLW has officially signed ACH to a contract.