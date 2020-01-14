WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane was back on the road this week for Monday's RAW episode from Lexington, Kentucky.

Sane appeared on last night's RAW for the Royal Rumble contract signing between partner Asuka and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. She did not get physical during the segment, but she did poke Lynch with her umbrella as Lynch bullied her out of the ring.

Sane has not worked a WWE live event since suffering a possible concussion during the main event of the December 15 WWE TLC pay-per-view, which saw Sane and Asuka retain their titles over Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a TLC Match. Sane was pulled from the annual post-Christmas live event tour and has not appeared since the night after TLC.

Sane did appear during the post-TLC RAW episode on December 16 for Asuka's win over Deonna Purrazzo, and then she appeared on the December 23 RAW, which was taped after the December 16 RAW went off the air due to Christmas week. She did not get physical on those shows and has not appeared until last night. It was reported that Sane and Asuka worked the dark main event after the January 7 RAW episode in Oklahoma City, but that was incorrect. That match was a Triple Threat with Asuka, Lynch and Flair.

It looks like Sane was brought in just for RAW as she was not at Sunday's WWE live event in Corbin, KY as Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair and Natalya. Asuka has been working, and usually winning, Triple Threat matches at live events since Sane was put on the shelf. She has been feuding with Lynch on TV as they prepare to do battle at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

There's no word yet on details of Sane's injury and when she will return to action, or when The Kabuki Warriors will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles again. We noted before how she did make a post-TLC tweet where she said she was OK, but she likely has been evaluated by doctors since then

Stay tuned for updates on Sane's WWE status. You can click here for a report on which promotion wants to sign Sane and Io Shirai, and Shirai being upset.