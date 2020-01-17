The Lucha House Party will continue in WWE for at least a few more years.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Kalisto recently inked a new contract extension with the company, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. There's no word yet on details of the deal, but it was noted that the two sides came to terms on a multi-year extension. WWE has been signing talents to 3 and 5 year deals as of late.

Kalisto reportedly re-signed with the company because he feels like he still has a lot left to accomplish with WWE.

The former Samuray del Sol first signed in 2013 and started in WWE NXT. He is a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, a one-time NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and a two-time WWE United States Champion.

We noted back on August 19 of last year how Kalisto and tag team partner Gran Metalik tweeted to indicate that their WWE contracts would be expiring in early 2020, and that they would then become free agents. Kalisto deleted his tweet that same day, but it said, "10 months...#freeagent." Before the tweet was deleted, co-worker Braun Strowman replied and wrote, "#Adios."