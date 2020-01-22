As noted last night at this link, this week's WWE Backstage episode saw analysts CM Punk, Paige and Christian reveal who they think should win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at Sunday's pay-per-view from Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Punk praised WWE NXT Superstar Keith Lee and said he should be the one to win the men's Rumble. Punk talked about Lee's impressive showing at the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view and said WWE needs to follow up on that because it already feels like it's been two years since Lee had his big moment with Roman Reigns. Punk said Lee needs to win the Rumble by tossing WWE Champion Brock Lesnar out at the end.

Lee took to Twitter last night to respond to Punk's pick.

"Hmm....should I ever have the privilege of meeting Mr. Punk, I shall be certain to express my gratitude. The sentiment is most appreciated," Lee tweeted.

Punk has not responded to Lee as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. Lee is set to challenge NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong on tonight's USA Network episode.

You can see Lee's full tweet below, along with a clip of Punk on the show: